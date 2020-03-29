Following the directives for partial lockdown in several States across the country in order to curb the spread of the CoronaVirus (Covid-19), First Bank of Nigeria Limited has assured its customers that the bank will be offering skeletal services in some of its branches across the nation, while its alternative channels will be available 24/7 for normal transactions.

Folake also advised customers wishing to transact at this time to check here for the list of branches that will be offering skeletal services across the nation while adding that the bank’s alternative channels will be available for you 24/7 during this period.