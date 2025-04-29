Connect with us

FIRS instructs banks to close unauthorised tax collection accounts
Published

2 hours ago

on

FIRS instructs banks to close unauthorised tax collection accounts

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has ordered banks across the country to immediately fish out and close down any tax and levy collection accounts not authorised under the agency’s TaxPro Max system.

This directive is part of an ongoing initiative by the FIRS to bolster efficiency, promote transparency, and ensure uniformity in the collection and reconciliation of taxes nationwide.

In a public notice titled: “Directive to close unauthorised FIRS tax collection accounts” by the FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, the agency made it clear that all tax and levy collections must now be processed exclusively through assessments generated on the TaxPro Max platform.

The development was made available to newsmen on Monday through his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi.

According to the notice, all banks participating in the FIRS Collection, Remittance, and Reconciliation Scheme are expected to comply with the new directive without delay.

Banks are required to stop the use of any unauthorised accounts for FIRS-related collections and to ensure that only transactions originating from the TaxPro Max system are processed.

“We count on your cooperation to ensure a smooth transition to this centralised system, thereby contributing to a more transparent and efficient tax collection process,” the notice said.

The TaxPro Max platform, developed in Nigeria, is a digital solution designed to facilitate key tax activities, including taxpayer registration, filing of returns, payment processing, and the issuance of tax clearance certificates. It was introduced to streamline tax administration and support the FIRS’s broader goal of digitalising its operations.

The FIRS also encouraged taxpayers and stakeholders who may require assistance or clarification regarding the new directive to contact the Revenue Accounting and Refund Department (RAAD) within the agency.

