Zacch Adedeji, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on revenue, has disclosed that the federal government plans to double revenue from N15 trillion to N30 trillion without necessarily raising taxes.

Adedeji who spoke on Channels TV Politics Today on Monday, also disclosed that the government will harmonise tax collection by different agencies of government.

“Our philosophy is private sector driven economy. We will tax luxury and prosperity. We not tax production. The poor will enjoy. We have education plan to improve employability,” he said.

“We want introduce technology in revenue, change the laws, plug the leaks. We want to reset the economy so people can enjoy.

“The Taiwo Oyedele committee on tax reform is fundamental in addressing the revenue problem by reviewing the tax laws and recommend a new system and implementation plan. The present tax laws date back before independence. e.g. Stamp duty was made in 1958. They are 37 members in the committee.

“We want to harmonize the functions of all revenue agencies through integration to monitor them real time. The NIN is going to play crucial role in our revenue drive to ensure that leakages are stopped. There will be accountability in revenue collection and predictability collection.”