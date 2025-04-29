Connect with us

Naira Redesign: Court Strikes Out N1bn Suit Against Buhari, Emefiele
Published

31 mins ago

on

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed against former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele over the controversial 2023 naira redesign policy.

The suit, instituted by a legal practitioner, Uthman Isa Tochukwu, alleged that the currency redesign caused him significant hardship, violating his rights to freedom of movement and personal dignity.

Tochukwu claimed he was unable to access funds in his bank accounts between January and March 2023, during the height of the cash scarcity crisis triggered by the naira swap. He sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Government from withdrawing the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes. He also demanded a public apology from the defendants, to be published in two national dailies.

However, at the resumed hearing on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the suit due to lack of diligent prosecution. The court noted the persistent absence of the plaintiff and his legal counsel, without any explanation.

Counsel to the third and fourth defendants—Emefiele and the Central Bank of Nigeria—Mr. Chikelue Amasiani, informed the court that the plaintiff had failed to take any meaningful steps in the case since it was filed in 2023.

Agreeing with the submission, Justice Ekwo ruled that the case had been abandoned and ordered it struck out accordingly.

 

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

