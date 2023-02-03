Fidson Healthcare Plc in its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022 reported a turnover of N40.63 billion. This represents a growth of 31.67% from N30.86 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N4.14 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 11.17% from N3.72 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stand at N1.80.

At the share price of N9.89, the P/E ratio of Fidson Healthcare stands at 5.49x with earnings yield of 18.22%