Fidson Healthcare reports N3.61bn as profit, declares 60 kobo dividend in FY 2023

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Directors of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a final dividend of 60 kobo to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Company reported revenue of N53.05 billion for the 12 months period, up by 31% from N40.63 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N3.61 billion was achieved in 2023 financial year, down by 14% from N4.187 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Fidson Healthcare stands at N1.57.

At the share price of 15.50, the P/E ratio of Fidson stands at 9.87x with earnings yield of 10.13%.

