Fidson boosts half year profit by 2.53% to N2.77bn

Fidson Plc in its published half year report for the period ended 30 June 2023 achieved appreciable growth in its top line and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N25.580 billion was reported for the six months period, up by 25.52% from N20.379 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 2.53% to N2.77 billion from N2.70 billion reported same period last year.

Earnings per share increased to N5.63 from the EPS of N2.53, which translates to 2.53% growth year on year.

At the share price of N14.60, the P.E ratio of Fidson stands at 12.09x with earnings yield of 8.27%.