Adebayo Obajemu

Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Mustafa Chike-Obi as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, and will take effect on August 14, 2020, after the expiration of the tenure of the current Chairman, Mr Ernest Ebi.

This announcement was announced via a notice signed by the Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Also in the notice, the bank announced the retirement of Mr Seni Adetu, who served as Independent Non-Executive Director on the board. He stepped down from the board after completing his tenure on June 30, 2020.

The board of directors and the management of the bank appreciated Ernest Ebi and Seni Adetu for their contributions to the progress of the bank during their tenures.

“Under the chairmanship of Mr Ernest Ebi, the bank recorded significant growth across key financial metrics, with both Messers Ebi and Adetu playing significant roles, complementing management efforts in the delivery of these milestones; in service of the long-term vision of the bank. The banks market share position has also been materially strengthened over the period,” the notice read.