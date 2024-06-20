Connect with us

Business

Africa needs sharp leadership in harnessing strengths to achieve prosperity - Chike-Obi
Advertisement

Business

Customs' revenue rises by 74% in one year

Business

Nigeria to send first civilian to Space

Business

Lagos govt injects N1bn to science, research to boost development

Business

Nigerian govt offers additional 17 oil blocks for bidding

Business

Alleged $72m diversion: Reps summon NNPC, Agip, others

Business

Ecobank reaffirms commitment to help Adire industry leverage AfCFTA

Business

Caverton declares N12.75bn loss in FY 2023

Business

NNPC discontinues court action against Seplat acquisition of Mobil Producing 

Business

Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing approve N8.49bn dividend

Business

Africa needs sharp leadership in harnessing strengths to achieve prosperity – Chike-Obi

Published

6 hours ago

on

Africa needs sharp leadership in harnessing strengths to achieve prosperity - Chike-Obi

Mustafa Chike-Obi, the Chairman of Fidelity Bank, has noted that Africa needs to be competitive and efficient in its area of strength.

The former AMCON boss who spoke with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor on the sidelines of the AFREXIMBANK Annual meetings in Nassau, the Bahamas, emphasized the importance of focused and sharp leadership in harnessing the continent’s strengths to achieve prosperity.

He highlighted the need for Africa to identify areas of competitive advantage in producing goods and services efficiently to unlock its full potential.

News continues after this Advertisement

He pointed out that success stories in areas like sports demonstrate Africa’s potential when leveraging advantages. However, he stressed the crucial role of collaboration and seamless interaction among African nations and regions for sustainable development.

The chairman urged for enhanced integration to facilitate the movement of goods and services across the continent, emphasizing the necessity to work collectively towards common goals.

Chike-Obi also addressed the importance of prioritizing Africa’s strengths, such as power supply, through cohesive policies and agreements to drive economic growth. He emphasized the need for coordinated banking policies to promote financial integration within Africa and with external partners, emphasizing the significance of streamlined banking services and transactions.

The Chairman highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a significant opportunity for economic advancement but called for more practical implementation to ensure its effectiveness. He underscored the importance of execution in translating policies into tangible outcomes for the African people.

Reflecting on the annual meetings and the discussions on trade and investment, Chike-Obi reiterated the critical importance of collaboration for Africa’s progress, emphasizing that unity and concerted efforts are essential for realizing the continent’s potential.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *