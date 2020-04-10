OBINNA EZUGWU

‌Nigeria’s Federal Government has said it is yet to take a decision on the provision of free electricity to Nigerians for two months.

Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman who made the clarification in a statement on Friday, said when the government decides, the decision would be communicated to the people.

The minister’s clarification comes after Wednesday’s announcement by power distribution companies of two-month free electricity to be paid for by the National Assembly and the Federal Government.

“No decision has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with free electricity for two months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially. Be rest assured that the Federal Government is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians,” the Minister said.