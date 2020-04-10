Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday declared two months free electricity across Nigeria as part of palliative for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Power distribution companies on Thursday said that the two-month free electricity to customers announced on Wednesday would be paid for by the National Assembly and the Federal Government.

Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, the power firms said they were aligning with the National Assembly and Federal Government’s efforts to provide free electricity for two months as a palliative for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian electricity consumers.

The Executive Director and spokesperson for ANED, Sunday Oduntan, said, “The energy to be supplied for the two months is not free from the Discos but is being paid for by the Federal Government in partnership with the National Assembly.

“As such, the ability for the Discos to go forward is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr President.

“While this palliative seeks to mitigate the economic challenges that Nigerians are being subjected to during this COVID-19 period, it is our hope that we do not lose sight of the no-cost reflective tariff challenges that the Discos continue to suffer under.”

He said the power firms lauded the President, members of his government and the National Assembly for the initiative.

Oduntan said the clarification was due to questions that had arisen around how the cost would be absorbed by the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Asked when customers would start enjoying the free electricity, Oduntan said, “Not known until the National Assembly finish their discussion with the Federal Government.”