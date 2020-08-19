Adebayo Obajemu

In order to deepen the embrace and utilization of gas among the citizens, the Federal Government has launched a Gas Transportation Network Code , seen as a set of guidelines for the transport of gas across the country.

This was contained in a release on Tuesday by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The release says the codes were introduced in “a bid to deepen the embrace, acceptability, and utilization of Gas amongst Nigerians”.

In its bid to deepen the embrace, acceptability, and utilization of Gas amongst Nigerians, the @NigeriaGovhas unveiled a Gas Transportation Network Code, which essentially, is a set of rules and guidelines for gas transportation in the country.https://t.co/JRT5IntkTb

— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) August 18, 2020

Recall that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said, last week at the Petroleum Development Training Fund (PTDF) Towers in Abuja, that the execution of the code would guide the operations of the Gas Transportation Network system and deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas market, in addition to boosting economic productivity in the country.

The minister stated that the guidelines would increase Nigeria’s gas supply to power, growth of Gas Based Industries (GBIs) with sustained penetration of the three streams of Gas-domestic LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engineer Sarki Auwalu also added that the guidelines would attract investors and boost productivity in Nigeria’s Gas Value Chain