FG to set up Fulani Language radio station to reach herdsmen across the country

The Federal Government has acquired an Amplitude Modulation radio broadcast licence for the purpose of opening a radio frequency to reach herdsmen across various locations in the country as parts of measures to enhance nomadic education.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu who disclosed this in Abuja during an interview with newsmen, noted that the establishment of the radio frequency was to end the persistent farmers versus herders crises across the country.

Adamu said that the radio service would operate on frequency of 720KHz and would air in Fulani language

He said the government believes that the radio platform is one of the viable means to reach the herdsmen, noting that plans were underway to secure funds for the procurement and installation of requisite transmission equipment for the successful take-off of the radio station.

“The radio service will serve as a vehicle for social mobilisation and education, in addition to interactive radio instruction methodology that will be adopted to reach the very hard-to-reach segment of our target population,” he said.

“Additionally, it will enhance our capacity to address crisis between herders and farmers with attendant consequences to loss of lives, destruction of productive assets, nomadic schools, facilities teaching and learning resources.”

Similarly, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Bashir Usman, disclosed that Hausa broadcasters have been contacted to develop programmes that would add impetus to the commission’s effort towards mass education of the target group.