Buhari confirms Adamu as IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Adamu was confirmed at the police council meeting presided over by the president.

According to Buhari’s New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Adamu’s appointment was confirmed at the Police Council Meeting holding at the State House.

Ahmad tweeted, “The Police Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari today, confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).”

Musiliu Smith, chairman of the police service commission, and governors of the 36 states were part of the meeting.

Adamu, who succeeded Ibrahim Idris, took over the force on January 15, 2019.

According to section 27 and 28 of third schedule of the 1999 constitution, the Nigeria police council comprise “(a) the President who shall be the Chairman; (b) the Governor of each State of the Federation; (c) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and (d) the Inspector-General of Police.

“The functions of the Nigeria Police Council shall include – (a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

“ (b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and

“(c) advising the President on the appointment of the Inspector General of Police “