Nigeria’s government is set to repatriate another $321 million Abacha loot in a tripartite understanding between the Island of Jersey, the United States of America and Nigeria.

The agreement on the repatriation, according to Punch, will be signed next week.

This decision was taken at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, spoke on the outcome of the meeting on the Abacha loot.

Malami said the decision is based on the Memorandum of Understanding reached by the three parties.

According to him, the money would be spent on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the 2nd Niger Bridge and the Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

He noted further that a separate Euro 6.8m in connection with a former Governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, would also be repatriated, but said negotiations had yet to start on the Ibori loot.

Malami also disclosed that discussions would soon start on looted assets linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Dezieni Alison-Madueke.