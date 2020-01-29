Nigeria’s total debt stock rose to N26.14 trillion as of the end of September 2019. This was disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report stated that the nation’s total debt rose from N25.70 trillion in March 2019 to N26.14 trillion by the end of September 2019.

This means, quarter on quarter, Nigeria’s total debt stock rose by 1.71% or N440 billion.

Nigeria’s debt stock category for the third quarter of 2019 shows that the country’s total external debt is estimated at N8.27 trillion, constituting 31.55% of total debt for the Federal government, States, and the FCT.

The total domestic debt rose to N17.94 trillion or 68.45% of total debt stock within the quarter.

The Federal government’s domestic debt was put at N13.9 trillion, constituting Bonds, Savings Bonds, Sukuk, Green Bond, Promissory Notes, Nigerian Treasury Bills and Bonds.

All the 36 states accrued domestic debt of N4.04 trillion as of the end of September.

A further look into the breakdown of debts accrual to states in Nigeria disclosed that states’ debt profile increased marginally by 1.9% within the last quarter.

Specifically, as of March 2019, total debt accruable to states was estimated at N3.97 trillion, while the figure rose to N4.04 trillion in September 2019.

Analysis of the data shows that Lagos State posted the highest debt stock as of September 2019 with 10% or N441.1 billion, though the state saw a reduction in its debt stock from the previous N479 billion. Other states that make up the top 10 highest indebted states in Nigeria include:

Rivers – N266.9 billion, Akwa Ibom – 237.4 billion, Delta – N230.5 billion, Cross River – N167.9 billion, Imo – N148.9 billion, Osun – N141.7 billion, Ogun– N140.9 billion, FCT – N137.8 billion, Bayelsa – N127.2 billion.

In recent months, Nigeria’s debt has gained wide criticisms both within the domestic and international spheres.