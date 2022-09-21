BREAKING: Industrial Court orders ASUU to call off strike

Nigeria’s National Industrial Court, on Wednesday, ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing strike action.

ASUU had declared the commencement of a strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the University of Lagos. It had then declared a four-week warning strike. But after a month, the lecturers extended it by eight weeks, saying the government needs more time to look at its demands.

Following the Federal Government and lecturers’ inability to reach a resolution, the union on May 9 further extended the strike by 12 weeks.

The university teachers are seeking improved welfare, the revitalisation of public universities, and academic autonomy among others.

Several meetings between government representatives and ASUU have ended in deadlock. One such was held about three weeks ago with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja. But sources disclosed that the Briggs Renegotiation Committee did not come up with a new deal. The union however declared an indefinite strike on August 29, 2022.

Consequently, the federal government went to court to challenge the strike.

The government through its counsel, James Igwe prayed the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining ASUU from taking further steps as regards the strike, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

In his ruling in Abuja on Wednesday, Justice Polycarp Hamman granted the government’s application.

He also dismissed the argument of Femi Falana, counsel to ASUU, that the interlocutory injunction should be dismissed and the court should instead grant an accelerated hearing for the referral earlier filed by Mr Ngige.

More to follow…