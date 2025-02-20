The Federal Government says it is planning to move most electricity consumers in Nigeria to Band A where they will enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

The government disclosed this on Wednesday as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), announced a major milestone in the nation’s power sector, revealing that Nigeria has achieved a new peak power generation of 5,543.20 megawatts.

This landmark event occurred on Friday, February 14, 2025, at precisely 11:00 PM, surpassing the previous record of 5,478.73MW, which was set just a day earlier, on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

This milestone was disclosed in a statement issued by the management of the company on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria is pleased to announce that the Nigerian Power Sector achieved a new peak generation of 5,543.20MW for the year 2025, On Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm. This surpasses the previous peak of 5,478.73MW recorded on Thursday, February 13, 2025.”

In addition to the new peak generation, TCN also highlighted a significant achievement in energy distribution.

It added that the Maximum Daily Energy for the day reached an unprecedented 125,159.48MWH, breaking the previous record of 121,674.88MWH, set on February 7, 2025, by an impressive margin of 3,484.60MWH.

The company confirmed that it successfully transmitted this new peak generation and maximum daily energy to the country’s distribution companies, ensuring that the power is efficiently distributed to consumers across Nigeria.

This came as the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, stated during an interview with Arise News on Wednesday that the government is interested in moving most electricity consumers in Nigeria to Band A.

Advertisement

According to Verheijen, the plan is to energise the country, giving electricity to the underserved and unserved communities.

According to her, the government is planning to ensure that all customers are metered to know their consumption and improve cash flow to drive investments.

She emphasised that the current reforms are to make the sector more viable, favouring both the distribution companies and their customers.

“So, whether you’re a business, if you’re in an industrial cluster, you should see improved distribution capacity, improved reliability, and improved access. And that the Discos now have the capital and the cash flow to deploy more investment and infrastructure. So you should feel the difference in terms of service levels.

“The goal is that most customers in Nigeria become Band A customers, that is, they get over 20 hours of service. So you should be able to see that from these interventions,“ she stated.

Verheijen maintained that about 60 to 70 per cent of Nigeria’s gas goes to one sector, the power sector.

However, she said the gas companies have not been able to recover their funds from the power generation companies due to illiquidity in the power sector, saying “We need to diversify the uses of our gas. But you can’t diversify if the cash flows don’t work.”

On the distribution companies, she maintained that the privatisation of the power sector did not go through the rigorous exercise that could ensure that the people who bought the assets had the financial and technical capacity to make the investments that were required to drive reliability