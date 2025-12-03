FG opens December savings bonds at N1,000 per unit with attractive returns

The Federal Government has launched subscriptions for its December Savings Bonds, offering investors an opportunity to earn up to 13.839% per annum, the Debt Management Office (DMO) announced Wednesday.

The offers include a two-year bond maturing in December 2027 with an annual interest rate of 12.838%, and a three-year bond maturing in December 2028 at 13.839% per annum.

Subscriptions opened on December 1, with settlement set for December 10. Interest will be paid quarterly on March 10, June 10, and December 10, while the principal will be repaid at maturity.

The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and a maximum of N50 million, making them accessible to both retail and institutional investors.

The DMO highlighted that the bonds are fully backed by the Federal Government, qualify for tax exemptions for pension funds, and are listed on the Nigerian Exchange, making them a secure and liquid investment option.