Connect with us

Business

FG opens December savings bonds at N1,000 per unit with attractive returns
Advertisement

Business

US Suspends All Asylum, Immigration Requests from Citizens of 19 Countries (Full List)

Business

JUST IN: CBN removes cash deposit limits, hikes weekly withdrawal cap to N500,000

Business

AfDB approves €25 million trade finance facility for Cameroon’s CCA-Bank to boost SMEs

Business

SEC partners EFCC, Police to End Ponzi Scheme

Business

UBA Group Lights Up Marina Lagos to Kick-Off 2025 Christmas Celebration

Business

Stock market rises by 1.20% on price appreciation in Dangote Cement, others

Business

Global e-commerce firm Temu partners Dellyman for nationwide deliveries in Nigeria

Business

Gov Mbah presents ₦1.62tn ‘Budget of Renewed Momentum’, unveils massive plans for 2026

Education in Nigeria

OAU Pro-Chancellor, eminent historian Prof. Siyan Oyeweso dies at 64

Business

FG opens December savings bonds at N1,000 per unit with attractive returns

Published

43 minutes ago

on

FG opens December savings bonds at N1,000 per unit with attractive returns

The Federal Government has launched subscriptions for its December Savings Bonds, offering investors an opportunity to earn up to 13.839% per annum, the Debt Management Office (DMO) announced Wednesday.

The offers include a two-year bond maturing in December 2027 with an annual interest rate of 12.838%, and a three-year bond maturing in December 2028 at 13.839% per annum.

Subscriptions opened on December 1, with settlement set for December 10. Interest will be paid quarterly on March 10, June 10, and December 10, while the principal will be repaid at maturity.

The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and a maximum of N50 million, making them accessible to both retail and institutional investors.

The DMO highlighted that the bonds are fully backed by the Federal Government, qualify for tax exemptions for pension funds, and are listed on the Nigerian Exchange, making them a secure and liquid investment option.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (417) Alex Otti (624) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1017) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (112) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (320) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (681) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement