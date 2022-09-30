FG okays N29bn for road projects

Adebayo Obajemu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammad has said that the Federal Government has approved N29.083 billion for projects in the Ministry of Works and Housing and Mines and Steel Development.

According to him, N27.23 billion and N1.85 billion were approved to rehabilitate the 30km Idoani-Otuo Road and construct a 27km retaining wall for the Ebonyi Salt Lakes, respectively.

The rehabilitation of the 30-kilometre Idoani-Otuo Road, which links Ondo and Edo states and close to Kogi State is awarded to Mother Cat Limited and has a completion period of 36 months.

The minister explained that the 27km retaining wall would contain the loss of raw salt from the salt lakes in Ebonyi State, saving at least $88m spent yearly on salt importation.