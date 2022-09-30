Union Bank partners Wacot Rice Limited to support local farmers

Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its determination to support the financial inclusion drive of farmers in Kebbi State, Union Bank has entered into partnership with Wacot Rice Limited, a rice processing company.

According to the bank the partnership is aimed to financially include 6,000 local farmers. This will include the youths and women in Kebbi State.

“The Kebbi Financial Inclusion Drive which will cover four Local Government Areas Argungu, Augie, Suru, and Dandi, is a critical part of Wacot’s Argungu Outgrower Expansion Project funded by United States Agency for International Development, West Africa Trade Hub.

“This programme is set to resolve the overwhelming financial inclusion deficit within rural communities in Kebbi.

“The financial inclusion initiative is being implemented with technical support from the National Identity Management Commission, to help the farmers acquire the relevant documentation and identification required to open bank accounts.

“Union Bank will facilitate account opening and expand its agency banking network to cover the areas while supporting its agents on ground, with digital banking solutions to enable seamless transacting and account management.”

The support is expected to boost farming in the listed communities.