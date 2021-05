Adebayo Obajemu

The Debt Management Office on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has offered for subscription by auction the following:

N50 billion bond at the rate of 16.2884% due in March 2027.

N50 billion bond at the rate of 12.50% due in March 2035.

N50 billion bond at the rate of 14.80% due in April 2049.

The bonds which will be auctioned on May 19, 2021, have a settlement date of May 21, 2021.