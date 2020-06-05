Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Government is considering lifting the ban placed on interstate movements on June 21, 2020.

This was made known by special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Thursday via his Twitter handle.

He stated, “Interstate movement may resume on June 21, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Dani Aliyu, gave the hint recently, as domestic flights expected to resume on June 21.”

Recall that the FG last Monday, June 1, 2020, made known to the public its guarded advance into the second phase of the national response to COVID-19. As part of the measure in the new phase, the FG has announced the full reopening of the financial sector.