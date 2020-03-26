BY EMEKA EJERE

The Federal Government is considering stopping inter-state and inter-town travels in the country, Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, has said.

Mohammed in a statement on Thursday said the nation’s strategy at containing the pandemic is working, adding that the country still has a long way to go.

The minister noted that bold measures have been taken and more steps of such nature need to be taken to ensure that Nigeria beats the virus, stressing that he does not mean to spread panic.

Lai Mohammed’s communique partially read:

“Gentlemen, I don’t intend to sound apocalyptic. But the truth is that time is running out. If we don’t urgently and more aggressively enforce the measures I have just listed, we have a short window within which to stop this pandemic or face an explosion in terms of the

cases. We cannot afford to be complacent.

“In view of this, we are considering tougher measures to enforce compliance, stop the exportation of the disease to states that do not have it and minimize spread. Possible measures include:

“Stopping inter-state/inter-town travels, except for essential services.

“Closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations. Already, all

train movements nationwide have been stopped.

“Using fire fighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate

cities and towns”.

The minister who had earlier told Nigerians to brace up for tougher measures in the efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic told newsmen that the government knows its priorities and challenges.

He hailed the state governments that have taken bold measures to ensure that people are safe, including the closure of markets and the prohibition of large congregations.

Mr Mohammed, however, noted that the Federal Government is determined to be more aggressive in enforcing the measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Below is a full statement by the minister for information and culture.

TEXT OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY THE HON MINISTER OF

INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY, 25 MARCH 2020

Good afternoon gentlemen, and welcome to this press conference, called

to update you on the measures being taken by the Federal Government to

tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.