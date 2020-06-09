By Adebayo Obajemu

In line with President Muhammadu Buhari declaration last year to shift democracy day from May 29 to June 12, the Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020, as a public holiday to celebrate 2020 Democracy Day.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Monday.

Bashir Ahmad

✔@BashirAhmaad

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020 as a public holiday, to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Also, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Nigerians for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

The minister also called on “Nigerians to continue to cherish the selfless efforts made to attain democracy”.

He reassured “Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians”.

He emphasised the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

He said, “All Nigerians should continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.”