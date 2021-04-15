Nigeria’s federal government has said eight of the country’s power plants broke down, hence the power outages being experienced in parts the country.

Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman who gave the explanation in a statement on Thursday, listed the affected power plants to include Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor.

The minister regretted the power outages being experienced as a result, assuring that the problem would be rectified as soon as possible.

“I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that,” Mamman said in the statement posted via his twitter handle, @EngrSMamman

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”