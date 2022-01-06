Adebayo Obajemu

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance at the public unveiling and breakdown of the highlights of 2022 Appropriation Bill, said the Federal Government has projected a revenue target of N10.7 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year.

In comparison with last year’s, the figure is 32% higher .

According to her, Debt servicing is expected to gulp N3.6 trillion.

She further expatiated that the 2022 budget has a deficit of N6.3 trillion, and will be financed from domestic, foreign, multi-lateral loans and proceed from privitisation.

A total of N2.5 trillion is expected from domestic sources and N2.5 trillion from foreign sources. Also, N1.1 trillion will be from bilateral loans and N90 billion from privatisation proceeds.

