Adebayo Obajemu

In the midst of recent controversy around the bank over largest shareholders, the Board of Directors of FBN Holdings Plc, on Wednesday, made public the appointments of three executive directors for its commercial banking arm, First Bank Nigeria Limited.

The foremost bank named Olusegun Alebiosu as executive director, risk management and executive compliance officer, while Oluwatosin Adewuyi is named executive director, corporate banking.

Ini Ebong will be in charge of treasury and international banking as executive director.

FBN Holdings Plc said this in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) signed by its company secretary, Seye Kosoko.

According to the bank, the appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Before his current position, Alebiosu was a group executive and the chief risk officer of the FirstBank Group, since 2016.

Also, he was the chief credit officer of the African Development Bank Group (ADB). He has previously had a stint at the United Bank for Africa Plc, the defunct Omega Bank Plc, Peak Merchant Bank as well as Oceanic Bank Plc.

Mr Alebiosu is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Management, a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Mr Adewuyi was group executive, corporate banking at FirstBank, where he was responsible for the bank’s corporate banking business following the exit of the previous executive director.

He is a banker with over 20 years’ experience covering sub-Saharan Africa. Before joining FirstBank, he worked at J.P. Morgan, where he was a managing director and had been head of its Nigeria business for eight years. He worked at Standard Bank, London for about five years and qualified as a certified chartered accountant

Mr Ebong was the Group Executive in charge of treasury and international banking at FirstBank. He was also responsible for the Structured Trade and Commodity Finance business.

Mr Ebong is a qualified architect with a BSc and MSc in Architecture from the University of Ife.

