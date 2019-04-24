Femi Otedola to be honoured with Zik Prize Award

Business man and philanthropist, Mr Femi Otedola CON, is the recipient of the prestigious Zik Prize in Business Leadership Award for Year 2018, Prof Pat Utomi, member of the Advisory Board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the award said at a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

The award is coming after Otedola boldly intervened to save the life of football legend, Christian Chukwu who is suffering from prostate cancer that affected his leg, for which he needed money to travel abroad for treatment and had appealed for funds.

Otedola on Wednesday, presented a cheque of $50,000 (about N18m) to Chukwu to enable him travel to the UK where he would be treated.

Otedola is the Chairman of Forte Oil Plc. He has a number of businesses spanning Real Estate, Oil & Gas, Trading, Shipping, Finance and Energy. He started out 25 years ago with Centreforce Limited and has today successfully nurtured his businesses to global acclaim. He is reputed to have built the largest PMS storage facility in Africa as far back as 2007.

Also in the category is Prince Arthur Eze, mechanical and Chemical Engineer. Eze is a renowned philanthropist who has excelled in business. He is the founder of Atlas Oranto Petroleum.

Other awardees include H.E Dr John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana and Chief Odigie Oyegun, former APC National Chairman, both of whom will get Zik Prize in Political Leadership for their contributions to the growth of democracy on the continent.

Others are Mr Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom State governor and Alh Abubakar Sanni Bello, Niger State governor, both of whom will go home with Zik Prize in Good Governance.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, former DG of NTA and Hon Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu will receive Zik Prize in Public Service.

Professor Oye Ibidapo Obe OFR, former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, and Mr. Philips Oduoza, founder of Nova Merchant Bank who recently retired as GMD/CEO of UBA Group, will both be honoured with Zik Prize in Professional Leadership

H.E Chief (Mrs.) Bisi Adeleye-FayemI, Gender Specialist, Social Entrepreneur, Policy Advocate, Writer and wife of the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, H.E Kayode Fayemi, will receive Zik Prize in Humanitarian Leadership.

The Zik Prize in Leadership Awards was instituted in 1995 in honour of the first President of Nigeria and Commander of the Armed Forces, the late Rt. Honourable Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe. It was set up as an embodiment of the leadership values that the Great Zik of Africa represented. Thus its purpose has always been to encourage and nurture leadership on the African Continent and in the Diaspora.

The awardees, according to the Advisory Board, were chosen after an exhaustive appraisal of nominees in the various Award categories.

The Board said a date for the award presentation will be communicated in the coming days.