Billionaire philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has reportedly acquired majority shares in FBN Holdings Plc, a financial holding company, with First Bank of Nigeria Limited, as key subsidiary.

Otedola reportedly took over the bank with the acquisition of about ₦30 billion worth of shares, making him the single largest shareholder.

It was gathered that Otedola has been acquiring the shares of the bank through a vehicle, Calvados Global Services Ltd.