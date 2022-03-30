FEC votes N1bn for lie detector, other equipment for NDLEA

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved the sum of N1.06 billion for the purchase of lie detector equipment and night vision goggles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, who made the disclosure on Wednesday, said the equipment is to enhance the operations of the NDLEA.

The attorney general who spoke at the end of Wednesday’s FEC meeting, said the memos for the purchase of the equipment were presented by the ministry of justice and approved by the council.

“Two memos were presented this afternoon by the federal ministry of justice on behalf of and at the instance of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” he said.

“One was a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that has the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drug trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“So, the memo in that respect was presented, it was taken and the contract was approved for Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited to procure for the agency this lie detector equipment.

“On that account, the federal council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the NDLEA in favour of Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N498,850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days.

“The second memo sought the approval of the council for the supply of digital night vision goggles. This is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA.

“The council graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles in favour of Messrs R-SET Integrated Solution Limited in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% value-added tax with completion period of weeks.”