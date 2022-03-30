2023: PDP extends date for sale of forms, reschedules screening

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has extended the deadline for sale of its nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party which announced the decision in a memo by its national organising secretary, Umar Bature, to all states chairmen on Wednesday, also rescheduled the date for screening aspirants.

The memo dated March 30, reads, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the extension of Sales of Forms for all offices from the initial date of Friday, 1 April 2022, to Friday, 8 April 2022.

“In the same vein, the last day for the return of already completed Forms and Screening Exercises for both the State House of Assembly and National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) have been rescheduled.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the last day for the purchase of all Forms is now Friday, 8 April 2022.”

Recall that the party had earlier slated Friday, 1 April 2022, as closing date for the sale of forms,

