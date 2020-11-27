Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Executive Council has approved contracts for different projects valued at about N39.7bn.

The contracts include those of road construction, erosion control and purchase of incinerators for hospitals and the offices of the National Centre for Disease Control.

The approvals were given at a meeting of the council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that during the meetings of the Economic Sustainability Committee set up to manage the impact of COVID-19, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency was saddled with the responsibility of executing extensive labour works on road repairs.

As a result of that, the minister said FERMA then had a total of 191 road repairs, rehabilitation and intervention projects nationwide.

He said while 92 of those projects had been awarded by FERMA at its threshold level, 89 of them had been approved by the ministry at the ministerial tenders’ board threshold level