FEC approves N3.2bn for Usmanu Danfodiyo University fence

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.2 billion to Amis Construction Nigeria Limited for the construction of a perimeter fence at Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto State.

FEC approved the spending on Wednesday at its meeting in Abuja presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

FEC also approved the sum of N2.5 billion for the procurement of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the contracts for the purchase of the vehicles were awarded to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited and Mikaino International Limited.

Adesina noted that everything came to N2,578,948,164.36 only.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) further quoted Adesina as saying, “Please note that the contracts were secured by locally-based automobile companies. Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikaino international is to supply within 14 days.

“Under the arrangement, Dangote Peugeot is to supply 18 Landtrek pickup vehicles at N18,172,875.00 each, totalling N145,383,000.00 and 90 other vehicles at N20,889,999 each totalling N1,880,099,910.00.

“Mikaino is to supply 20 Nissan Almera Acenta vehicles at the cost of N12,255,000.00 each.”

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who also addressed the correspondents after the Council meeting revealed that the government approved the sum of N8 billion for the execution of three contracts for the ministry.

Adamu said that the N8 billion covers the cost of the construction of a perimeter fence at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University and the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the National Examination Council (NECO).

According to him, under the contract which he said is to be executed by eight contractors, NECO will get N5.107 billion for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, while “for the perimeter fencing of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, the sum of N3,269,761,783.43 will go to Amis Construction Nigeria Limited.”

Adamu also revealed that FEC approved the procurement of 18 ambulances for some unity schools spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The 18 ambulances will be fitted with medical equipment,” he added.

“We have more than 100 unity schools but we just decided to select three in each geo-political zone.”