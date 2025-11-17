FCT Police Reject Claims Naval Officer Yerima Was Targeted After Clash With Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports alleging that Lieutenant A.M. Yerima of the Nigerian Navy was the target of a suspected assassination attempt in Kubwa on Sunday.

According to earlier accounts from military sources, the officer was said to have been trailed by occupants of two unmarked Hilux vans from the NIPCO filling station off the Kubwa Motorway to Gado Nasco Road, forcing him to take evasive action before allegedly shaking them off.

However, in a statement on Monday, the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, described the report as false and unsubstantiated.

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt Ahmed Yerima,” she said. “The Command wishes to categorically state that no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory.”

She urged the public to disregard the claims, warning that the spread of unverified information could trigger unnecessary fear.

Adeh encouraged residents to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest police division to help maintain public safety.