Bandits Kill Vice-Principal, Abduct 25 Female Students in Kebbi School Assault

Gunmen have stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, and abducting 25 students.

Sources said the attack occurred on Sunday night, throwing the community into panic and fear. Witnesses reported that the assailants operated without resistance, targeting the school in a coordinated raid. Vice Principal Makuku was reportedly shot while trying to protect the students from the gunmen.

Community members have been offering prayers for Makuku, asking Allah to grant him mercy, a peaceful resting place, and to comfort his family and loved ones over the tragic loss.

Confirming the incident, Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said 25 students were abducted during the attack.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, said Deputy Governor Senator Umar Tafida has been dispatched to the school to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who is currently out of the state. “The deputy governor is on his way to know the exact situation. The governor is not in the state for now, but his deputy will go on his behalf until he returns at any moment,” Idris stated.

Parents and residents are anxiously awaiting official updates on the condition and whereabouts of the abducted girls.

The attack marks yet another instance of the persistent insecurity affecting schools in northwestern Nigeria, highlighting urgent concerns over student safety and the protection of educational institutions.