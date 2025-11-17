Connect with us

Nation

Bandits Kill Vice-Principal, Abduct 25 Female Students in Kebbi School Assault
Advertisement

Nation

ISWAP claims it executed Brigadier General M. Uba after Borno ambush

Nation

Police Refute Assassination Attempt on Lt. Yerima, Release Body-Cam Footage as Military Group Demands Probe

Nation

Veteran Journalist and Newswatch Co-Founder Dan Agbese Dies at 81

Nation

FCT Police Reject Claims Naval Officer Yerima Was Targeted After Clash With Wike

Nation

Army confirms Borno Boko Haram ambush, says two soldiers, two JTF members killed 

Nation

Elation as Ogun commissions Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road

Nation

JUST IN: ISWAP ambushes military convoy in Borno, soldiers killed, brigade commander reportedly abducted

Nation

JUST IN: Tinubu Extends Marwa’s Tenure as NDLEA Chairman for Five More Years

Nation

Wike, best-performing minister, deserves national apology after clash with naval officer - PANDEF

Nation

Bandits Kill Vice-Principal, Abduct 25 Female Students in Kebbi School Assault

Published

10 hours ago

on

Bandits Kill Vice-Principal, Abduct Female Students in Kebbi School Assault

Gunmen have stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, and abducting 25 students.

Sources said the attack occurred on Sunday night, throwing the community into panic and fear. Witnesses reported that the assailants operated without resistance, targeting the school in a coordinated raid. Vice Principal Makuku was reportedly shot while trying to protect the students from the gunmen.

Community members have been offering prayers for Makuku, asking Allah to grant him mercy, a peaceful resting place, and to comfort his family and loved ones over the tragic loss.

Confirming the incident, Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said 25 students were abducted during the attack.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, said Deputy Governor Senator Umar Tafida has been dispatched to the school to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who is currently out of the state. “The deputy governor is on his way to know the exact situation. The governor is not in the state for now, but his deputy will go on his behalf until he returns at any moment,” Idris stated.

Parents and residents are anxiously awaiting official updates on the condition and whereabouts of the abducted girls.

The attack marks yet another instance of the persistent insecurity affecting schools in northwestern Nigeria, highlighting urgent concerns over student safety and the protection of educational institutions.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (403) Alex Otti (614) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1002) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) Donald Trump (105) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (311) Olusegun Obasanjo (136) Osun State (143) PDP (181) Peter Obi (677) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement