Army confirms Borno Boko Haram ambush, says two soldiers, two JTF members killed 
Published

31 seconds ago

on

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of four security personnel after Boko Haram fighters ambushed troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade on Friday night in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Business Hallmark had reported that terrorists ambushed troops in Borno, killing some soldiers.

In a statement on Saturday, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, said the troops were attacked while returning from a successful patrol around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, near the Sambisa Forest.

“Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, on routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko, came under sudden and heavy insurgents’ fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forests,” she said.

The patrol team, led by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General M. Uba, included soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). Anele said the troops fought back decisively, forcing the insurgents to flee.

However, two soldiers and two CJTF operatives were killed in the encounter.

Anele saluted the fallen personnel, describing them as “brave” and “heroic,” and conveyed the Army’s condolences to their families.

She also dismissed widely circulated online claims that the Brigade Commander was abducted during the attack, calling the reports “fake” and “misleading.”

“The Army Headquarters urges the public to disregard the fake news alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander,” she stated.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, according to the statement, praised the courage and resilience of the troops, noting that they continue to serve the nation in an extremely dangerous theatre.

The incident comes barely a month after Boko Haram terrorists killed the Commanding Officer of the 202 Tank Battalion, Lt. Col. Aliyu Paiko, alongside several soldiers, in an attack in Bama Local Government Area of the same state.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

