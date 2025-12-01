Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

FCT doctors end one-month strike after Wike’s intervention, issue four-week ultimatum

Doctors under the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration, have suspended their indefinite strike exactly 30 days after it began.

The ARD-FCTA President, Dr. George Ebong, confirmed the suspension in a message to Punch on Monday, saying the decision followed the approval of the association’s demands by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The strike, which commenced on November 1, 2025, paralysed services in the FCT’s 14 district and general hospitals and the Department of Public Health, where the resident doctors serve.

According to Dr. Ebong, the strike has been suspended for four weeks to enable the government to implement the concessions granted.

“ARD-FCTA has suspended its strike for four weeks with the hope that the approvals from Mr. Minister will be implemented,” he said.

The doctors, however, issued a warning: failure by the FCTA to deliver on the commitments within the four-week window will trigger an immediate resumption of industrial action.

The resident doctors had downed tools to press for improved welfare, fair pay, and better working conditions, issues they said had long been neglected. Their absence created significant strain on the health system, resulting in long delays and heavier workloads for remaining staff.

Obinna Ezugwu.

