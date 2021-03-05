Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that it has introduced paperless and card-less transactions at branches, ATMs and PoS terminals.

According to the bank, customers could now seamlessly carry out transactions with just their fingerprints and Bank Verification Numbers.

The statement said with this innovation, customers no longer required deposit slips, withdrawal booklets, or cheque books to carry out over-the-counter transactions.

In addition, FCMB added, customers now had the opportunity to enjoy card-less banking experience by just using their fingerprints to withdraw and deposit cash at 575 select biometric ATM points of the bank spread across the country and via biometric Point of Sales terminals available within the bank’s branches