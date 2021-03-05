Adebayo Obajemu

Lagos State Government has partnered with Choice International Group (CIG) Motors to launch 1,000 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) as taxis for Lagos residents.

The launch, also featured the signing of an agreement for the establishment of Motor Assembly Plant in Lagos State.

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Taxi Scheme is targeted at making life easier for Lagosians, improving mobility and creating a seamless multi-modal transport system.

Sanwo-Olu said the scheme would create jobs, accelerate socio-economic growth and further put the state on the global map as the Centre of Excellence and a modern megacity committed to sustainable development