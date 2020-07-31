Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) grew its top line and bottom line figures in the first half of 2020. The holding company in its unaudited financial statement declared gross earnings of N98.18, up by 9.35% from N89.79 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 28.83% to N9.7 billion from N7.53 billion achieved in the first half of 2018.

Earnings per share grew to 49 kobo from 38 kobo, which translates to 28.83% growth year on year.

Relative to the share price of N1.95, P.E ratio of FCMB is calculated as 3.98x with earnings yield of 25.12