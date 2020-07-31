ADEBAYO OBAJEMU

Performance of Fidson Healthcare in the first half of the year 2020 was impressive as the firm recorded significant growth in its topline and bottom line figures.

Revenue grew by 11.31% to N8.2 billion form N7.37 billion achieved in the first half of 2019. Profit after tax grew by 81.43% to N500.64 million from N275.94 million reported in H1’19. Earnings per share appreciated to 24 kobo from 13 kobo and this translates to 81.43% growth.

With reference to the share price of N3.15, P.E ratio of Fidson Healthcare is calculated as 13.13x with earnings yield of 7.62%