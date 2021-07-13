Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA® Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions. She joined FCMB in year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.
Edun

Yemisi Edun has been appointed as as the new Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Edun had been serving as MD in an acting capacity since January after the immediate past Managing Director, Adam Nuru proceeded on a leave following allegations of paternity fraud involving one of the bank’s former female staff.

She becomes the first female CEO of Subomi Balogun-backed FCMB, the appointment having received the blessing of the industry regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the financial services group said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

In January, the bank’s board appointed Ms Edun, who was the bank’s executive director/chief financial officer at the time, to hold the fort for Mr Nuru, to allow for an investigation into a paternity scandal involving the former CEO, Moyo Thomas, a one-time FCMB employee and Tunde Thomas, her late husband.

 

