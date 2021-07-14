Adebayo Obajemu

NCR Nigeria Plc on Tuesday published its Second Quarter financial statement for the period ended, June 30, 2021. The report shows year on year decline in the company’s top line and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N1.41 billion was reported for the 6 months period, down by 51.77% from N2.927 billion reported in Q2 2020.

Profit after tax declined year on year by 16.16% to N17.436 million from N20.797 million achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company for the period under review decreased to 16 kobo from the EPS of 19 kobo.

At the share price of N2.73, the P.E ratio of NCR Nigeria Plc stands at 16.91x with earnings yield of 5.91%.