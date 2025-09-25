FBI offers N15m reward for fugitive Nigerian accused of U.S. bank, ID fraud

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has declared a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, wanted for multiple federal fraud offences and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (N15 million) for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Adediran, who is also known by several aliases including Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Stephen Dediyi, and Maxo Alexandre, faces charges of bank fraud, identity document fraud, and unauthorised credit card transactions.

According to U.S. authorities, he allegedly used stolen information of American citizens to open bank and charge accounts. In August 2001, he reportedly attempted to cash a fraudulent cheque at a bank in Champaign, Illinois.

Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois in December 2001, just before his federal trial was set to begin. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for him on January 2, 2002, by the U.S. District Court in Urbana, Illinois.

The FBI describes him as a Black male, 5’11” tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was born on October 11, 1968, and is believed to have connections in South Florida.

The Bureau has urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest FBI office, U.S. embassy, or consulate, or submit a tip anonymously through its official website.