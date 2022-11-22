Fayemi inaugurates network of roads in Osun

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In what appears like a season of road and infrastructure revolution in the last few weeks, the Osun State Government has once again inaugurated a network of roads in the state.

The immediate past Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, inaugurated the roads on Monday in Osogbo, the State capital.

This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun restated his avowed commitment to continuously unleash infrastructure development on the State as a catalyst for the industrial revolution and part of the administration’s efforts at actualising the dream to making Osun the economic and industrial hub of the southwest.

The administration of Governor Oyetola had in the last few weeks embarked on a massive inauguration of roads across the State as part of efforts for further enhancement of the socioeconomic activities of the good people of the State.

The newly-completed roads inaugurated by Dr. Kayode Fayemi were Osogbo-Agunbelewo-Okinni-Ilobu-Ifon-Osun and Kelebe-Osogbo-Iragbiji roads.

Inaugurating the newly-completed roads, Dr. Fayemi applauded Oyetola for keeping faith with his electoral promises even in the face of daunting socio-economic challenges.

Fayemi who acknowledged the tremendous achievements of the Oyetola-led government in the State said it is worthy of note that the government has made impossible possible and turn difficulties to opportunities since assumption of office.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum who described Oyetola as a man loved by all, said his exceptional character vis-a-vis socio-political wizardry has been a veritable source of inspiration to many, most importantly his Governor colleagues.

Fayemi averred that the achievements made by Oyetola within four years of his first term would continue to be enduring legacies in the history of the State as he had set the State on the path of socioeconomic pedestal and sure footing.

He said posterity will be kind to him as he journeys through to serve the State more than ever before.

“I was very delighted when I was asked if I would be available to honour you with my presence as the Special Guest of Honour at this inauguration ceremony.

“But I said this to Mr. Governor in private, ‘You need to know how much all of our colleagues admire you so much for what we called the magic wand?’

“I know this: as the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, we know much of this State by way of the allocation. We know the burden of what you have been carrying since you assumed office, and if we are to do a mathematical equation vis-a-vis what you have been able to deliver on infrastructure, social welfare, good governance among others, you can only be a magician because your mathematics cannot produce an appropriate answer.

“In your own case, 2 plus 2 is 10, where you have the 6 is what we called magic. I must commend your creativity, innovation and huge sacrifice.

“People will not realize it now but I can assure you that history will be kind to you; posterity will serve you right as our people will eventually go to recognize all the sacrifices you have made on their behalf.

“You have been able to demonstrate the capacity to make good governance available.

“It is not just about the kilometers of road, it is how you have been able to manage to build all the roads. I was looking at the number of roads you have constructed with zero resources and I really want to say that you are indeed a progressive and we are proud of your accomplishments in this State.

“You have also told me before I left office which I have passed on to the incumbent Governor, my successor, as to how you used Alternative Project Funding Approach to accomplish tremendously in all sectors. We have seen the results in the roads that have been commissioned up to date, and the roads that will be commissioned after today.

“For me, it is absolutely important that we must give national government to those who know what to do with it without lamentation. We are not elected to lament to our people that there is no money; we are not elected to complain to our people that there is no money. We are elected to provide solution and you have shown that you are Mr. Solution and you can ‘buga’ with it, so that people will know that you are Mr. Solution not only in this State but in the southwest and in the whole of Nigeria.

“So, for me, as your brother, as your political associate and as your mentee who has learnt from the feats of some of these financial wizards, we are proud and we congratulate you on these feats.

“So, it is not over, the job is not finished. We understand that my brother is a quiet tongue. My brother wants his works to speak for him, but unfortunately, we are in a different society. We are in a totally different environment where only your works cannot only speak for you, you must also ‘buga’ with your works to let them know that you are the architect of modern Osun State. That is what you have demonstrated and that is why we are immensely proud of you and your team that worked with you to achieve thus far.

“On behalf of all our people and all the Afenifere in Yoruba land, I thank you for your sacrifice, dedication to duty, for your competence, for your commitment, for your compassion and for your integrity.

“We have heard the difficulty that people used to face prior to the construction and reconstruction of these roads, and I know that all the beneficiaries, every time they ply this road, will remember you for all the good deeds you have done.

“You have shown to us that leadership is not about title, but service. This service of yours is what we appreciate. I know we have not had the last of you in this State. I know there is still a lot of service to render in this State”, he added.

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola said his administration ‘is resolute to continue to deliver on his promise until the last road in Osun is in good standing’.

Oyetola who reaffirmed his administratio’s commitment to continuously setting Osun on the world map of socioeconomic development, noted that the successful completion of most of the road projects was in fulfillment of the desire of his Administration to fix the failed road infrastructure not minding the classification, whether they belong to Federal, State or Local government, for the comfort of citizens and residents of Osun.

“In the last three weeks, there have been collaboration and celebration of road infrastructure between Osun and the Governor of Oyo.

“The feat is a fulfillment of our collective resolve to bring development to the South West despite political differences. I thank my brother governors in the South West for their leadership across our region and especially Governor Fayemi for demonstrating the same feat across the country during his tenure as the chairman of the country’s governors forum.

“Today’s inauguration is a further fulfillment of our administration’s avowed resolve to unleash infrastructure development on the State as a catalyst for the industrial revolution that we envisioned and part of our dream to make Osun the economic and industrial hub of the South West.

“It is also a fulfillment of the desire of our Administration to fix all failed road infrastructure not minding the classification, whether they are Federal, State or Local Government, for the comfort of citizens and residents of Osun and for further enhancement of the socioeconomic activities of the good people of the State.

“I must reiterate that the complete deterioration of this road before our intervention impacted negatively on the socioeconomic profile of the people living along this route for several years, with the attendant suffering and underdevelopment of the citizens causing huge loss on investments”, Oyetola added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye, said the State decided to construct the road despite the fact that it is owned by the Federal Government because of its socioeconomic impact on the people of the State.

He said the State embarked on the reconstruction of the road to ease traffic, lessen hardship and untold road mishaps, particularly in the capital city.

Omowaye described the government’s swift response leading to the rehabilitation of the road as a child of necessity having agreed to fund the project with State’s resources.

He acknowledged the Federal Government for giving the State express approval to reconstruct the road.

The Commissioner disclosed that the reconstruction of the road was single-handedly financed by the State government, having obtained approval from the Federal Ministry of Works.

In their separate remarks, Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Dr. Ajibola Bashir; the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, represented by Prince Sulaiman Olanipekun; the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan; the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, among other dignitaries, lauded Governor Oyetola for taking the welfare and general well-being of the people of the State as priority.