Ebubeagu operatives shoot two in Ebonyi

Two young men were on Saturday, shot and their bodies riddled with bullets by suspected EbubeAgu operatives at Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State.

The operatives were said to have blocked the road and opened fire on the convoy of Chief Julius Ama Oji, alias Ochiri, a well known business man and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

According to reports, trouble started in the evening of Saturday when a convoy of vehicles conveying Ochiri and other dignitaries, including the Deputy Vice Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria, Prof Uduma Oji Uduma, was abruptly stopped flowing the road blockade mounted by EbubeAgu.

The EbubeAgu militia allegedly shot two boys, whose names were given as Samuel Okam and Michael Oji. They obtained multiple bullet wounds and are said to be receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

However, Ochiri and Prof Uduma, amongst others escaped unhurt.

The EbubeAgu Security outfit has become notorious in recent times for incessant attacks and killing of innocent citizens in the state.

The EbubeAgu outfit in Edda had allegedly accompanied the State Chairman of APC, Mr Stanley Oko Emegha, who also doubles as the Chief Security Consultant of the outfit, to a burial event at his hometown.

The security outfit had been in the news lately as the peace of the state is threatened following incessant attacks on citizens of the state especially those believed to be opponents of the APC state Governor, David Umahi as preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum.