Father of murdered 19-year-old boy in Item cries out over threat to life 

Mr. Maduka Isaac, a native of Umuekpa Akanu, Item, Bende LGA of Abia State, whose son, Ndukwe Isaac, 19, was tortured and killed by youths of Okai Item last year for allegedly stealing money belonging to his mother, has cried out over alleged threat to his life and that of his family.

Southeastposts learnt that Ndukwe was killed on January 27, 2024 for stealing proceeds from the sale of rice that he farmed with his mother, Mrs. Uwaezu Isaac, who is a rice farmer.

It was gathered that the deceased before stealing the money, informed his mother that he needed money to buy clothes, with a view to appearing neat and looking like others.

Sources told Southeastposts that after buying the clothes, the deceased showed the mother what he bought as well as the remaining money and also promised that he would pay her back with money from farm proceeds.

Further investigations revealed that a brother to Ndukwe’s mother, reported the matter to youths in the community, who waded into the matter, arresting Ndukwe.

Despite that, he explained to them that he informed the mother before taking the money and what he bought with the money as well as the remaining balance, yet his explanations did not save him from torture and maltreatment.

Meanwhile, not convinced with Ndukwe’s response, the youths seized and tortured him until he died.

After killing him, it was gathered that the youths through the Traditional Ruler, Okai Item, HRH Eze James Opara Ogbonnaya, now in Police net, reported the death of Ndukwe to his father, Maduka Isaac who was already preparing his mother’s funeral at the time.

However, addressing newsmen on Friday at his country home in Akanu Item, Mr. Maduka Isaac raised alarm over threat to his life.

He said the Traditional Prime Minister, Okai Item, one Prophet Igwe Kalu, has threatened to kill him for his continuous insistence that justice should be served to all that tortured and killed his son in his maternal home.

He called on Abia State Government and all concerned individuals to ensure that nothing happens to him and any other member of his family for calling for justice for his son.

Mr Isaac, stated that his son was brutally tortured , killed and buried without his consent, stressing that on the said day he was informed that his son was dead, he was busy preparing for the mother’s burial and emphatically told the Traditional Ruler, HRH Eze James Opara Ogbonnaya, that he could not hold two burials same time.

He noted that after several appeals and attempts to convince him, they went ahead and buried his son without his consent while also defiling all protocols.

Mr Isaac said after the burial of his late mother, he reported the matter to the Igbere Police Station on the advise of a Senior Police Officer, informing that the matter was immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia after the buried corpse had been exhumed, autopsy carried out to ascertain the cause of his death.

Speaking on threat to his life, Mr Isaac, revealed that following the threats by the Traditional Prime Minister, Okai Item, Igwe Kalu, over the detention of the Traditional Ruler HRH Eze James Opara Ogbonnaya at the State SCID, he has restricted his movement.

“Following the threats, me and my wife have confined ourselves to our home, we don’t go to the farm, visit friends, nor go to Church. Even our farmland, they have used palm fronds to tie it round. I am afraid and therefore call on the Police and the Abia State Government to track those who want us dead,” he said.

He further told newsmen that the Traditional Prime Minister of Okai Item, Igwe Kalu, has resorted to visiting at night, knocking on his door and issuing all kinds of threats, saying he should stop pressing the case further.

When Southeastposts contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Abia State, DSP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, she said that the Command was not aware of the threats on the life of Mr Maduka Isaac, advising him to approach any Police Division nearest to him to report the threat.

Southeastposts gathered that the Traditional Ruler, Okai Autonomous Community, HRH Eze James Opara Ogbonnaya, is being detained and interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia for his role in the torture and eventual killing of Ndume Isaac.