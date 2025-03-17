Connect with us

Nation

Abia monarch, others sent to prison over 20-year-old’s death
Advertisement

Nation

'More innocent at risk:' kidnapped Afenifere youth says bandits have encircled South West

Nation

#30daysrantchallenge: Nigerians decry hardship, rally support for corper threatened for criticising Tinubu 

Nation

Kanu: Fresh trial dims hope of political solution

Nation

Ogun to begin combined confirmation/ promotion examination for civil servants Wednesday

Nation

Akinleye, Osun CoS extols Youth Affairs Commissioner, Olagunju on his birthday

Nation

Police officers who caused stampede at Abia entertainment centre arrested 

Nation

FG kicks as Trump gets nod to impose sanctions on Nigeria over killing of Christians

Nation

Gov Abiodun tasks new monarch to use influence to facilitate developmental projects

Nation

Akinleye congratulates Osun AG, Jimi Bada on birthday anniversary 

Nation

Abia monarch, others sent to prison over 20-year-old’s death

Published

45 mins ago

on

Abia monarch, others sent to prison over 20-year-old’s death

 

A Magistrate Court in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State last Thursday remanded the traditional ruler of Okai Item, His Royal Highness Eze James Ogbonna and two others in the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Umuahia, the state capital, over a case of alleged murder.

Eze Ogbonna and one Igwe Anyim and Ndukwe Sunday Igara were brought before the court in connection to the alleged gruesome killing of 20-year-old Ndukwe Isaac by angry youths of the community.

Business Hallmark had reported that the father of the deceased, Mr Isaac Maduka, a native of Umuikpa Akanu, had cried out for justice over the incident which occurred on January 28.

The presiding magistrate, His Worship Elizabeth, however, ordered the prosecuting attorney to remit the case file to the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Although the prosecuting counsel, U.Ekpo, argued that having already filled the information before the court, he ought not to remit the case file again, he accepted the order in the interest of public peace.

Ekpo said the prosecution had shown much seriousness in the case by filing information before a high court, which he said would enable the defendants to appear and take a plea.

But the counsel for the defendants, J. Osisiogu, said the prosecution counsel did not serve any information to any of the defendants even as of Thursday when the matter was going on

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (168) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (328) Alex Otti (511) Aliko Dangote (88) Atiku Abubakar (295) Babajide Sanwo-olu (174) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (822) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (134) Dapo Abiodun (144) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (353) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (257) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (576) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement