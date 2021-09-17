A former aviation minister and hitherto staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) after meeting with the president at the state house on Thursday.

There had months of speculations about his potential move to the ruling party following his rapport with its top officials and members.

The former aviation minister was presented to Buhari, whom he would subsequently describe father of modern Nigeria, by the party’s caretaker chairman and Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Mr Fani-Kayode said he played a vital role in the defection of three PDP governors from the opposition party to APC.

The former minister alleged that he was divinely directed to dump the main opposition party for APC to help foster national unity.

Mr Kayode invited other PDP governors to join the ruling party.

In June, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle became the third governor from the PDP to cross over to the APC within the last two years.

In May, Cross River Governor Ben Ayade left the PDP to join APC, saying his decision was base on the interest of his people. He was elected senator under the PDP and won two terms as governor as a member of the same party.

Weeks ahead of Mr Ayade’s decision, another long-time PDP member Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi left the party for the ruling APC, alleging maltreatment of the South-East region and an unwillingness to hand the presidency ticket to the zone.

The Gazette in February reported Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello said Mr Fani-Kayode was on his way to the APC, a statement the politician dismissed as mere political discussion at the time